Three Rivers’ pressure smothers Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — Urgency.

As the girls’ basketball season moves closer to the postseason, the Three Rivers Lady Cats’ goal is to develop its defensive pressure to create more possessions on the offensive end.

Three Rivers’ ability to play up-tempo proved to be too much for Paw Paw to deal with Tuesday as the Lady Cats ran to a 65-35 Wolverine Conference non-divisional win.

The win improves Three Rivers to 13-3 overall. Paw Paw falls to 5-11.

“We were focused right out of the gate getting out to a 10-point lead. I thought we did a nice job controlling the boards and getting extra opportunities that led to points,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“I liked how patient we were with our traps after we got in some foul trouble early in the second quarter, but we were still able to force turnovers and push the ball up the floor.”

Three Rivers raced out to a commanding 16-4 advantage after one quarter, including a 10-0 run to start the period.

The Lady Cats were able to take full advantage of their full-court pressure in the first half forcing the Redskins into errant passes resulting in turnovers.



