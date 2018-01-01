Home / Home

Three Rivers’ offensive attack stymies South Haven

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS — On a warm and humid spring night, the Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team’s offense generated a little heat itself.
Seven different players found the net for the Lady Cats in their 8-0 Wolverine Conference victory at home over South Haven.
The game ended about three quarters of the way through the second half on the eight-goal mercy rule.
 

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here