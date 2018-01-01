Three Rivers’ offensive attack stymies South Haven
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
THREE RIVERS — On a warm and humid spring night, the Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team’s offense generated a little heat itself.
Seven different players found the net for the Lady Cats in their 8-0 Wolverine Conference victory at home over South Haven.
The game ended about three quarters of the way through the second half on the eight-goal mercy rule.
Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.