Three Rivers’ No. 2 doubles flight responds in third set to secure win

THREE RIVERS — Coaches rely on their seniors at crunch time.

Three Rivers’ senior duo of Olivia Guy and Amy Abel didn’t let their coaches or teammates down in Monday’s Wolverine Conference match at home against Dowagiac.

A 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win by Abel and Guy over Dowagiac’s Mackenzie Brooks and Tamie O’Brien secured a 5-3 victory for Three Rivers.

“This was probably the best weather we’ve had this season for a match. And we had some good ones,” said Three Rivers varsity head coach Scott Turner.

No. 3 singles, No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles all went three sets.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.