Three Rivers’ Morrill, Moore are state wrestling placers

DETROIT — Their names won’t be embroidered as a state-wrestling champion on any banner hanging from the gym rafters of the Purple Palace.

But Three Rivers’ Chris Morrill and Tyler Moore, however, did prove this weekend they are among the elite Division 2 wrestlers in the state and two of the best to ever put on a singlet at Three Rivers.

Both Wildcat seniors returned home from Ford Field in Detroit Saturday as state placers in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Individual state finals.

Moore earned an all-state medal at 215 by winning the consolation bracket in his division. His third-place finish was one spot higher than the fourth-place finish he achieved as a junior. Moore’s ended his senior year with a 57-3 mark.

Moore defeated Keigan Yuhas of Lowell by pin in 1:29 in the consolation finals Saturday.

On Friday night, Moore lost in the semifinals to Joel Radvansky from Warren Woods Tower 9-2.

In his other match Saturday, Moore edged Brett Thomas of Muskegon Reethspuffer 3-2.

“It was a letdown to not get a state title, but its nice to place one spot higher than last year. I’ve always tried to just tell myself to work to get better. That’s all that matters in the end,” Moore said.

Radvansky was a tough competitor.

“He (Radvansky) was short and stocky. It was difficult staying underneath him and working the moves,” Moore said.

Morrill (56-6) finished fourth at 135 after losing in the consolation finals to Jayden Rittenbury of Fenton 5-2 in the consolation finals.

“I wish I could’ve won that last match, but I guess fourth place isn’t too bad for my first time going to state,” Morrill said. “That kid was real strong and quick on his feet. I prefer to wrestle slow and control everything. I couldn’t do that against him with his speed and he knew what to do against me.”

In his other matches on Saturday, Morrill beat Chad Haynes of Eaton Rapids 3-0 and DeWitt’s Tyler Brandt by pin in 2:58.

Sixteen other area grapplers came home as state placers, including Mendon 135-pounder Skyler Crespo and the Hornets’ Wyatt Cool (171) who both claimed Division 4 state titles.

Here is a look at how other area wrestlers fared over the weekend.

Division 3

Schoolcraft’s Caden Sukich (103) was eliminated with his second loss of the tournament after he forfeited to Chesaning’s Jordan Rodriguez.

Constantine’s Devyn Begley (112) beat Grayling’s Thomas May by pin in 2:23, edged Niles Brandywine’s Hunter Heath 4-2 and nipped Clawson’s Allan Davis 3-2 for seventh place.

Darren Begley (119) from Constantine was eliminated in his second match with a 12-2 loss by major decision to Josh Barton of Richmond.

Gary Cramer (125) from Schoolcraft was eliminated after he was pinned in 0:24 by Bray Haynes of Remus Chippewa Hills.

Brady Gillaspie (130) from Schoolcraft was eliminated after getting pinned by Caro’s John Botkins in 2:16.

Constantine’s Jack Jones (145) finished off a great career for the Falcons with a fourth-place finish in his second trip to state.

After winning his first match on Friday, Jones beat Austin Young from Remus Chippewa Hills 6-3 before losing by an 8-0 major decision in the semifinals to Fenton’s Sean Trombley.

In the consolation semifinals, Jones nipped Dundee’s McCallister McAvoy 3-2. Jones lost in the consolation final 8-1 to Seth Konynenbelt of Hudsonville Unity Christian.

Constantine freshman Boe Eckman took eighth after losing to Dundee’s Jaxon Guinn 9-2.

In his other matches, Eckman lost 9-3 to Jack Jewell of Algonac, earned a 7-0 win over Gladwin’s Damien Leddy and lost to Kayleb Venema of Whitehall 8-0 on a major decision.

Schoolcraft’s Devin Obryant finished eighth. Obryant was pinned in 0:20 by Dundee’s Brandon Whitman before coming back to pin Zolen Marron of Lake Fenton in 4:29. Obryant got pinned in his final match by Jared Demeuse of Gladstone in 4:02.

River Fox (285) of Schoolcraft finished eighth. Fox pinned Dominique Harris of West Michigan Collegiate in 1:00 before earning a 4-3 decision over Coloma’s Cole Alsup. Fox lost his final two matches 4-3 to Algonac’s Mike Nykoriak and by pin to Alma’s Greg Simmons in 4:56.

Division 4

Crespo, only a sophomore, repeated as state champion after beating Onaway’s Matthew Grant in the finals 4-2.

After opening the tournament with a 12-4 major decision over Athens’ Hunter Bowersox, Crespo (55-1) beat Blake Belaire from Manchester 4-0 and Springport’s Thomas Potter 4-0.

Cool beat New Lothrop’s Justin Carnahan 7-5 in the finals.

In his other matches, Cool pinned Ravenna’s Matthew Hutson in 2:34, earned a major 13-4 decision over Ridge Schutte of Whittemore Prescott, beat Union City’s Colton Johns 14-4 on a major decision in the semifinals.

At 103, White Pigeon’s Austin Raymond won his second match Friday by pin in 3:44 over Roscommon’s Ethan Winegardner. Ryamond was eliminated after a 6-4 loss to Leroy Pine River’s Caleb Nolf.

At 112, Colon’s Ryan Bower lost his second match Friday 6-3 to Nick Collyer of Union City.

Bruno Martinez of White Pigeon competed at that same weight. In his second match, Martinez beat Rudyard’s Larry Laponsie 4-2 before losing an 8-5 decision to Oscoda’s Zach Ouillet.

At 119, Mendon’s Nik Andaverde fell short in his state title bid bur earned third. Andaverde beat Jacob Shelby of Manchester 6-2 in his second match. In the semifinals, Andaverde lost 8-2 to Roscommon’s Brenden Spencer before earning a major 19-6 win over Montabella’s Ethan Crawford. In the consolation finals, Andaverde edged Carson City Crystal’s Jamison Ward 6-4.

Marcellus Ash Stokes (125) finished fourth. Stokes earned a 15-1 major decision over Jaron Johnson of Carson City Crystal. In the semifinals, Stokes fell by pin in 0:24 to Clinton’s Noah Comar.

In the consolation bracket, Stokesk beat New Lothrop’s Logan Zell by pin in 2:56. He then lost in the consolation finals to Pine River’s Tyler Signor 4-2.

At 130, Mendon’s Kody Drewer finished fourth and White Pigeon’s Evan Atherton took fifth.

Drewer beat Pine River’s Jac Roberts 6-2, lost 15-5 by major decision to Burton Bentley’s Robert Rogers, beat Aiden Aikens of Carson City Crystal 7-0 and was pinned in the consolation finals in 2:19 by Dansville’s Anthony Mack.

Atherton, who took fifth, lost 13-5 on a major decision to Burton Bentley’s Robert Rogers, beat Onaway’s Teddy Peters 7-1 and Hudson’s Tyler Curtis 5-2. Atherton lost his next match to Anthony Mack of Dansville 4-1. Atherton beat Adkins 8-4 in his fifth-place match.

White Pigeon’s Kyle Black finished fourth. Black beat Ryan Wehner of Bad Axe 4-3 and lost to Grant in the semifinals 5-3 to drop in the consolation bracket.

In the consolation round, Black pinned Daryn Shepler of Carson City Crystal in 1:52. Wehner edged Black 3-2 in the consolation finals.

Mendon’s Wyatt Diekman (135) was eliminated from the tournament after losing his second match Newberry’s Nathan Magnusson by pin in 0:41.

Nate Weber (140) from White Pigeon finished fourth after losing in the consolation finals to Carson Price of Hudson 8-2.

In his other matches, Weber beat Athens’ Rayden Roggow 4-0, lost in the semifinals to Austin Wolford of New Lothrop, beat Jordan Tutt of Martin 2-1 and lost in the consolation finals to Hudson’s Carson Price 8-2.

Mendon’s Eric Vergauwen competed at 140 also. Vergauwen lost his first two matches, including his second to Brennan Hendrickson of Grand Rapids Calvin Christian 7-5.

At 145, Kaden Frye of Mendon lost 3-1 to Jeffrey Konz.

Emmett Bingaman (215) of Mendon finished sixth.

Bingaman lost his second match Friday 3-2 to Carson City Crystal’s Brian Yeakey. But Bingaman came back and won his next two matches 7-1 over Michael Minne of Martin and 3-1 over Mayville’s Logan LaBean. In the consolation semifinals, Bingaman lost 8-4 to Manchester’s Charlie Depp. Bngaman lost his final match of the tournament 2-1 to Yeakey.

At 285, White Pigeon’s Kobie Debruine lost his first-round match but rebounded with a 2:34 pin over Manton’s Jake Renfer and 4:04 pinfall against Addison’s Luke Yackee in 4:49. Debruine lost in the consolation semifinals by pin to Charlie Prescott of Whittemore Prescott in 0:59. Debruine finished sixth after losing 7-4 to Don Stump of Clinton.

There will be follow stories on the wrestling finals on Mendon’s two state champions and Constantine’s Jack Jones in Tuesday’s edition of the Commercial-News.

