Three Rivers’ Kennedy qualifies for state bowling finals in singles competition

The Three Rivers varsity boys and girls bowling team competed in the team and individual regionals at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek Friday and Saturday.

In Saturday’s singles competition, Three Rivers senior Bryce Kennedy advanced to this weekend’s state competition after finishing 10 individually with a six-game total score of 1,072.

Kennedy will participate in the state finals this weekend at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.

“Congratulations to Bryce on a job well done,” said Three Rivers coach Jim Tolfree.

Jordan Perkins finished in 27th place for the ‘Cats.

The top finisher for the Three Rivers girls’ team was Brooklyn Page in 41st place.

High scores on the day in individual games for Three Rivers were Kennedy 223, Perkins 221, Tyler Mohney 201, Page 169, Chloe Hewitt 155 and Paxtyn Gerkin