Three Rivers’ defense steps up in win over Sturgis

STURGIS — Sturgis won the statistical battle on paper, but the Three Rivers Wildcats football team came ahead where it mattered the most Friday night.

On the scoreboard!

When the clock hit 0:00 the visiting Wildcats found themselves in front of the hometown Trojans 21-6 and in the win column for the first time in the 2019 season.

“I thought we played a big better defensively this week with our assignments. Sturgis hurt us a bit with their option, but overall we have made some strides over the last four weeks,” said Three Rivers head coach J.J. Wagner.

Sturgis, now 1-3, outgained Three Rivers, 1-3, in total yardage 305-268, including 202-197 advantage on the ground and 103-71 through the air.

Three Rivers fumbled twice and lost one of those, while Sturgis recovered one of their own fumbles.

Parker Ellifritz dashed 79 yards down the Wildcats’ sideline with the opening kickoff for Three Rivers’ first score at 11:48 of the first period. Brayden Selent booted the PAT for a 7-0 ‘Cats lead.

Three Rivers’ defense bent late in the second quarter, but didn’t break. The Wildcats stuffed Trojans’ senior halfback Christian Rooyakkers on fourth down and three from the 7-yard line.

Three Rivers took possession and marched 95 yards for its next touchdown. Senior quarterback Devon Gidley capped off the lengthy drive with a one-yard sneak with 30.9 seconds left in the half. Selent’s PAT was successful put the ‘Cats up 14-0 at halftime.

Ellifritz completed a key halfback option pass to Schrader for a big gainer that helped set up the second score for Three Rivers.

“That was nice to get a two touchdown cushion going into halftime. Sturgis runs the ball well and we were able to keep them out of the end zone except for that one score. Everyone has those little trick plays in their bag, like our halfback option. We haven’t shown that in a year or two, but it worked to get us down near the goal line on our second score,” Wagner said.

“Every time we take the field and play our young offensive and defensive lines are gaining that experience needed to get a little better,” Wagner said.

Sturgis junior QB Brady Webb scooted 31 yards up the middle for a Trojans’ TD with 9:12 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 14-6, Webb’s two-point conversion run failed.

Three Rivers capitalized nine plays into its next scoring drive when Gidley connected on a 13-yard TD toss to senior wide receiver Carter Minger. Selent’s PAT pushed the ‘Cats’ lead to 21-6 with 5:17 left in the third quarter.

Three Rivers had two key defensive stances again in the second half where the Wildcats stopped the Trojans on a pair of four down conversion attempts inside Wildcat territory.

Nicholas Lard came up with a key interception for Three Rivers on an attempted pass by Webb with 5:16 left in the game inside the ‘Cats 20.