Three Rivers’ Deel captures powerlifting championship

Three Rivers High School senior Alexandria Deel is a state powerlifting champion.

Deel competed in the Michigan High School Powerlifting state championships on Sunday along with her Three Rivers teammates at Ionia High School.

The Wildcats finished in sixth place in the boys’ varsity competition held on Saturday and the girls’ squad took fifth in Sunday’s competition.

Deel won the 97-pound weight division.

Deel is also three-time regional champion as well.

“There were actually seven girls in my weight class. A few didn’t weigh in, but I weighed in at 88.1 pounds for my class so I was the lightest one there lifting out of all the girls so that was exciting,” Deel said.

Deel would’ve still won had there been a tie because she weighed less.

“The atmosphere is really cool in powerlifting because everyone is so supportive. Everyone is just really happy and no one gets upset because you might be lifting more than they are,” Deel explained.