Three Rivers’ bowlers knock over Plainwell

PLAINWELL — Three Rivers defeated Plainwell in a Southwest Michigan High School Bowling Conference match on Saturday at Pinz in Kalamazoo.

Three Rivers collected a 27-3 win over Plainwell in the boys’ match, while the Lady Cats were victorious in the girls’ match 22-8.

Mitchell LeVeck led the Three Rivers boys with a score of 191. Wyatt Mains was next for the Cats with a 182 followed by Bryce Kennedy with 181.

Breanna Roberts led the Three Rivers girls with a 164. Madison Smith posted a 140 and Morgan Drumm rolled a 113.

Three Rivers returns to Wolverine Conference action Tuesday against South Haven at home at South Lanes at 5 p.m.

