Three prep football prognosticators tie for top spot in Week 7

THREE RIVERS — A tight race exists between our prep football prognosticators as the season rolls into Week 8.

To recap last week, Ollie The Optimist, Mae B. Wright and Ken I. Callum all tied for the top spot with a record of 11-1. Willie B. Wrong and Slim Pickens both went 10-2.

All five of our panelists missed on their prediction for Otsego to beat Plainwell. Plainwell ended up beating Otsego 42-21.

In the overall standings, Ollie and Ken remain tied for first place at 73-6. Willie B. Wrong is next with a 72-7 mark followed by Mae B. Wright at 71-8 and Slim Pickens sports a record of 64-15.

Our panelists offer their view on the outcome of this week’s games. Here we go.

Ollie The Optimist

1. Three Rivers 23, Plainwell 22

2. Paw Paw 58, South Haven 6

3. Edwardsburg 68, Allegan 0

4. Dowagiac 38, Vicksburg 27

5. Otsego 32, Sturgis 8

6. Constantine 28, Kalamazoo United 24

7. Schoolcraft 54, Watervliet 16

8. Mendon 32, White Pigeon 29

9. Centreville 18, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 14

10. Marcellus 40, Bloomingdale 7

11. Colon 60, Litchfield 6

Ken I. Callum

1. Three Rivers 28, Plainwell 21

2. Paw Paw 45, South Haven 0

3. Edwardsburg 50, Allegan 0

4. Vicksburg 35, Dowagiac 28

5. Otsego 21, Sturgis 10

6. Constantine 35, Kalamazoo United 28

7. Schoolcraft 35, Watervliet 20

8. Mendon 20, White Pigeon 18

9. Centreville 28, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 27

10. Marcellus 21, Bloomingdale 20

11. Colon 42, Litchfield 21

Mae B. Wright

1. Plainwell 28, Three Rivers 21

2. Paw Paw 44, South Haven 6

3. Edwardsburg 60, Allegan 0

4. Vicksburg 28, Dowagiac 27

5. Otsego 35, Sturgis 13

6. Constantine 35, Kalamazoo United 28

7. Schoolcraft 49, Watervliet 7

8. Mendon 21, White Pigeon 20

9. Centreville 28, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 20

10. Marcellus 35, Bloomingdale 7

11. Colon 50, Litchfield 13

Willie B. Wrong

1. Plainwell 29, Three Rivers 17

2. Paw Paw 47, South Haven 0

3. Edwardsburg 58, Allegan 0

4. Vicksburg 37, Dowagiac 26

5. Otsego 44, Sturgis 13

6. Constantine 46, Kalamazoo United 20

7. Schoolcraft 61, Watervliet 8

8. Mendon 14, White Pigeon 13

9. Centreville 34, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 15

10.Marcellus 22, Bloomingdale 6

11. Colon 69, Litchfield 6

Slim Pickens

1. Plainwell 24, Three Rivers 21

2. Paw Paw 42, South Haven 7

3. Edwardsburg 56, Allegan 0

4. Vicksburg 27, Dowagiac 21

5. Otsego 24, Sturgis 7

6. Kalamazoo United 35, Constantine 34

7. Schoolcraft 30, Watervliet 27

8. Mendon 17, White Pigeon 14

9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 28, Centreville 21

10. Bloomingdale 21, Marcellus 14

11. Colon 35, Litchfield 17