Three panelists finish 2-0 with their picks in Week 11

THREE RIVERS — Ollie The Optimist, Wing-T-ing It, and Mae B. Wright all finished a perfect 2-0 with their high school football playoff picks last weekend.

Ollie, Wing-T, and Mae all accurately predicted Edwardsburg to beat Three Rivers in the Division 4, Region 3, District 1 championship Friday and Mendon to beat four-time state champion Muskegon Catholic Central on Saturday.

Edwardsburg ended Three Rivers’ season with a 30-12 win, while Mendon was victorious over MCC 26-15.

Willie B. Wrong and Ken I. Callum both finished 1-1 with their picks.

Willie and Ken each predicted a Muskegon Catholic Central win over Mendon.

No. 3-ranked Mendon pulled off the comeback win over Muskegon Catholic Central in the rain and mud at John Schwartz on Saturday.

Incidentally, Mendon is a perfect 3-0 when facing Muskegon Catholic Central at home.

In the overall standings after 12 weeks of games, two-time defending champion Willie B. Wrong and Wing-T are now tied for the overall lead with identical records of 89-18. Ollie The Optimist and Ken I. Callum are tied at 86-21 followed by Mae B. Wright at 85-22.

Our five local prognosticators return this week with one area team left standing and their pick on the outcome. Here we go.

Ollie The Optimist

1. Mendon 44, Climax-Scotts 14

Mae B. Wright

1. Mendon 30, Climax-Scotts 15

Wing-T-ing It

1. Mendon 42, Climax-Scotts 38

Ken I. Callum

1. Mendon 45, Climax-Scotts 12

Willie B. Wrong

1. Mendon 43, Climax-Scotts 8

