Three panelists finish 2-0 with their picks in Week 11
THREE RIVERS — Ollie The Optimist, Wing-T-ing It, and Mae B. Wright all finished a perfect 2-0 with their high school football playoff picks last weekend.
Ollie, Wing-T, and Mae all accurately predicted Edwardsburg to beat Three Rivers in the Division 4, Region 3, District 1 championship Friday and Mendon to beat four-time state champion Muskegon Catholic Central on Saturday.
Edwardsburg ended Three Rivers’ season with a 30-12 win, while Mendon was victorious over MCC 26-15.
Willie B. Wrong and Ken I. Callum both finished 1-1 with their picks.
Willie and Ken each predicted a Muskegon Catholic Central win over Mendon.
No. 3-ranked Mendon pulled off the comeback win over Muskegon Catholic Central in the rain and mud at John Schwartz on Saturday.
Incidentally, Mendon is a perfect 3-0 when facing Muskegon Catholic Central at home.
In the overall standings after 12 weeks of games, two-time defending champion Willie B. Wrong and Wing-T are now tied for the overall lead with identical records of 89-18. Ollie The Optimist and Ken I. Callum are tied at 86-21 followed by Mae B. Wright at 85-22.
Our five local prognosticators return this week with one area team left standing and their pick on the outcome. Here we go.
Ollie The Optimist
1. Mendon 44, Climax-Scotts 14
Mae B. Wright
1. Mendon 30, Climax-Scotts 15
Wing-T-ing It
1. Mendon 42, Climax-Scotts 38
Ken I. Callum
1. Mendon 45, Climax-Scotts 12
Willie B. Wrong
1. Mendon 43, Climax-Scotts 8