Three local youths capture titles in Elks Hoop Shoot regional competition

ST. JOSEPH — Three youths from Three Rivers competed in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot regional competition on Saturday in St. Joseph.

Qualifying for state competition the second weekend in February in Grand Rapids were Haylee Wilson, Caleb Quake and Gabby Charvat.

Wilson was a regional champion in the girls’ 12-13 year-old division. Charvat was regional champion in the girls’ 10-11 year-old division.

Meanwhile, Quake captured the regional title in the boys’ 10-11 year-old bracket.

Quake, who made 8-of-10 free throws in the first round and 14-of-15 in the second round, is a repeat regional champion.

