Three Falcons earn trip to state

DELTON — Constantine qualified four of its eight wrestlers in Saturday’s Division 3 individual regionals held at Delton Kellogg.

Senior Corey Anthony at 135 pounds, along with juniors Jack Jones (140) and Roy Solis (145) all qualified for the Falcons.

Anthony finished third after pinning Delton Kellogg’s Riley Roblyer in the consolation finals in 0:24.

In his opening three matches, Anthony lost 10-8 to Jacob Wright of Stanton Central-Montcalm, pinned Tom Balaskovitz of Whitehall in 1:39.

Jones earned fourth after losing the consolation final 8-3 to Tyler Smith of Belding Area Schools. In his first two matches, Jones pinned Smith in 5:06, lost 6-2 in the semifinals to Josh Thommen of Whitehall and beat Delton Kellogg’s Andrew Kapteyn 8-6 in the consolation finals.

Solis was pinned in 1:14 in his first match by Kalub Bonter of Grant. In the consolation quarterfinals, Solis pinned Cole Allmon in 1:50, earned a win by injury default over Barak Leonard of Lake Odessa Lakewood in the consolation semifinals. Solis was pinned in the consolation finals by Bonter in 2:33.

Constantine junior Devyn Begley (112) saw his season come to an end in the consolation semifinals with an 8-6 loss to Ethan Reed of Delton Kellogg.

Noah Harrison (119) was eliminated in the consolation semifinals on a pin in 2:04 to Cole Jackson of Lake Odessa Lakewood.

Jaxom Alwine (125) of Constantine lost his first two matches by pin.

Kamron Nusbaum and Zach Harrison both of Constantine were eliminated at 130. Nusbaum lost his first two matches and Harrison lost a 4-3 decision in the consolation semifinals to Seth Konynenbelt of Hudsonville Unity Christian.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.