Tenacious Lady Cats disrupt Blue Devils’ rythmn

THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers’ girls basketball team rekindled an old rivalry with Gull Lake in a makeup game Monday at the Purple Palace.

Mike Balcom’s Lady Blue Devils, a former Wolverine Conference rival of the Lady Cats and now a member of the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference’s East Division, might not want any part of any discussion on Three Rivers for a while.

Taking a piece right out of Gull Lake’s playbook, Three Rivers was aggressive in attacking the basket from the opening tipoff and held Gull Lake’s top scorers in check with its defensive pressure as it pulled out a 46-42 non-league win.

“We came out strong again to start the game, stuck to our game plan and found our spots. Alaina Abnet hit a couple early shots to get us going and we were able to take Gull Lake out of their system especially in the first half,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.