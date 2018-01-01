Team speed a big asset to Three Rivers varsity soccer team

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers is looking to its overall team speed to help the Wildcats climb the standings this fall in Wolverine Conference boys’ soccer.

“We have some fast players and we will use that speed to our advantage,” said second-year head Three Rivers boys’ varsity coach Travis Shubnell.

Shubnell has also coached the Lady Cats varsity girls’ squad the past two seasons.

Three Rivers is still a fairly young varsity team with just four seniors on the roster.

Three Rivers finished 2018 with an overall record of 5-12-1, including a mark of 2-7-1 in the league.

Earning All-Wolverine Conference first-team honors for the ‘Cats last year was Derek Veenstra while Dan Foura was named second-team All-Conference. Both Veenstra and Foura graduated.

Three Rivers topped off last season beating conference rival Vicksburg.

Shubnell is looking for key contributions from two of his top seniors in defenseman Nathan Ritchie and Anthony Salinas.

“We give a lot of responsibility on and off the field to Nathan and Anthony,” Shubnell said.

Returning sophomores for the ‘Cats include Kayden Salinas, forward; Raul Lopez Munoz, defenseman, and midfielder Ryan Turner.

Top returners from the junior class include midfielder Jared Lubieniecki, midfielder Scott Crippin, goalkeeper Brayden Selent, defenseman Braeden Rohm and midfielder Ken Shingledecker.

Other key senior lettermen include defenseman Liam Sauber and midfielder Billy Schnetzler.