Team-first mentality, serving prowess positives for Constantine

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s volleyball team has high aspirations after appearing in the Division 3 district championship last fall.

Coach Jennifer Herschbach has high optimism for her Lady Falcons, and that stems from two factors that will be critical for Constantine.

“We are tough from the service line and our team has a team-first attitude,” Hershbach said.

Constantine finished third in the SAC Valley Division last season. The Lady Falcons have some key spots to fill following the graduation losses of Macey Tulley and Raigan Dumm, Madi Platz and Cassie McNamara.

Raigan Dumm and Macey Tulley were All-Region. Macey Tulley, Raigan Dumm and Madi Tulley were selected first team All-Conference and Platz received honorable mention.

Madi Tulley, a junior three-year letterwinner and Macey’s younger sister, will be a major contributor offensively from the middle hitting position and will be a leader from the service line as well.

“Madi’s leadership and experience will be a major asset to this team,” Herschbach said.

Junior Leah Dumm, Raigan’s younger sister, begins her second year on the varsity as an outside hitter.

“Leah brings athleticism in all areas of the game and is a strong leader at the net. She is a driving force in court communication as well,” Herschbach said.

Junior Alyssa Parmer returns for her second varsity season at outside hitter.