Taylor wins No. 1 singles flight in Paw Paw Indoor Tennis Tourney

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team opened its season Saturday in the Paw Paw Indoor Classic Tennis Tournament at the West Hills Athletic Club.

Battle Creek Harper Creek won the tournament with 21 points. Paw Paw finished second with 12 points followed by Otsego (12) in third and Three Rivers took fourth with six points.

A bright spot on the day for Three Rivers was the performance of junior No. 1 singles player Erin Taylor.

Taylor won all three of her matches at her flight to earn a first-place medal.

In her first match, Taylor defeated Otsego 8-0, Harper Creek 8-1 and Paw Paw 8-1.

“Erin played very well today. She was able to figure out what shots to make against each opponent she faced and was able to put pressure on her opponents to make shots they weren’t comfortable making,” said Three Rivers coach Scott Turner.

