Taylor, Hines prepared for the challenge Forest Akers West brings

EAST LANSING — With a practice round under their belt and beautiful weather expected, Three Rivers’ Erin Taylor and Heidi Hines are ready to tee off Friday morning in the Division 3 state golf finals.

Taylor, a senior, and Hines, a junior, are set to compete in the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals at Forest Akers West Golf Course on the Michigan State University campus.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament begins at 10 a.m. Friday with the initial 18 holes and continues with another 18 holes on Saturday. Play begins at 10 a.m. on both days.

Taylor and Hines are no stranger to prep girls golf’s biggest stage. Both were members of a Three Rivers team that qualified for the 2016 state finals for the first time in school history at Bedford Valley Golf Club near Battle Creek.

Three Rivers head coach Mark Zeimet accompanied Taylor and Hines to Forest Akers West Monday afternoon for a practice round.

Taylor likes the course layout.

“It’s a pretty tight course. The back nine is a lot easier than the front because it’s more wide open. You encounter a lot more hazards and trees on the front nine,” Taylor said.

“But all in all I would say it’s a pretty unique course. I can’t really compare it to any other course I have played this season.”



