Taylor, Hines finish strong in golf finals

EAST LANSING — It was another tough day Saturday for Three Rivers senior Erin Taylor and junior Heidi Hines in the Division 3 state girls’ golf finals held at Forest Akers West Golf Course on Michigan State University’s campus.

After shooting an opening-round score of 88 on Friday which tied her for 12th overall among individual qualifiers, Taylor carded a 91 in Saturday’s final 18-hole round, and finished with a two-day total of 179.

Hines carded a 92 in Friday’s round and followed it up with a score of 91 in Saturday’s round for a two-day total of 183.