Taylor to continue golf, academic career at Olivet College

THREE RIVERS — It’s always been Erin Taylor’s pattern to set high goals for herself academically and in athletics throughout her high school career at Three Rivers.

Taylor’s hard work and dedication has landed her an opportunity to continue her golf career and studies at the Division III level at Olivet College.

Taylor made her college choice official Friday afternoon by signing a national letter of intent to play women’s golf for Olivet, a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

“I really liked Olivet. I felt that if I was going to play college golf that it should be somewhere that I enjoyed and a coach that showed interest in me for the sport and as a person. I like how small the campus is. It’s a step up from Three Rivers, but I will also get an education that will be a perfect fit for me,” said Taylor, who plans to major in business administration with a concentration in marketing. She plans to minor in journalism and mass communications.

Her eventual career goal is to become a social media manager for a company.

“I went to an open house at Olivet and interacted with different professors and they are all personable just like the coaches there were,” Taylor said. “I am super excited about the college.”

Upon hearing of Taylor, Olivet head coach Bill Maas made a concentrated effort to recruit her.



