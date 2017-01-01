Talented Lady Cats ready to achieve big things on softball diamond

THREE RIVERS — With eight of her nine starters returning, Three Rivers varsity girls’ softball coach Kendra Kutz expects her Lady Cats to be a fun team to watch this spring.

Three Rivers has high expectations after finishing the 2017 season with a 24-12 overall record, including a 11-7 mark for a three-way tie for fourth place with Dowagiac and Paw Paw in the Wolverine Conference.

“We didn’t finish where we wanted to be last year. We lost a couple close conference games that we should’ve won. But we had a good season overall with a lot of young talent to look forward to,” said Kutz, who is 74-59 in five seasons as head coach.

Three Rivers lost just two seniors Libby Judsen and Tiana Sternbergh to graduation.

“All of my starters but one return. Our lineup is as strong as it’s ever been. This should be a good year,” Kutz said.

Returning to the mound for Three Rivers is sophomore pitcher Kyle Nash.

Last year as a freshman, Nash led the conference with a 1.79 ERA.

“As a freshman that’s pretty impressive. Kylee has great composure on the mound. When things get tough, she steps it up. She is a leader on the field and at the plate,” Kutz said.

Nash, who was selected first-team all-conference, was Three Rivers’ second leading hitter last season with .414 batting average.

“Kylee has a lot of power in her swing and there is no doubt that she will be one of the top five hitters on our team this season,” Kutz said.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.