Talent, work ethic has been habit-forming for Mendon volleyball

MENDON — After spending 10 years as Vicksburg’s assistant coach, Chad Miller took the reins of Mendon’s volleyball program over the summer.

Miller learned from one of the best coaches in the area, his wife Katrina (Dubbeld) Miller, a former all-stater at Mendon during her prep career.

Miller inherits a program that captured district and regional titles before losing in the 2016 state quarterfinals to eventual Class D state champion Plymouth Christian.

Mendon graduated all-staters Megan Leighton, Cassie Plummer, and Kaley Smith (Western Michigan University).

But the Lady Hornets still have returning talent in seniors Emily Vendal and Lauren Oke, juniors Amaijha Bailey, Cierra Nightingale, and Hayley Kramer, and sophomore Hannah Duchene.

Vendal, a team captain and defensive specialist, has stood out as one of Mendon’s team leaders.

“Emily is a leader who helps keep everything together on and off the court. She plays hard every day in practice and matches, and is an invaluable member of this team,” Miller said.

Oke is a middle blocker and could see time at opposite-side hitter as well.

“Lauren contributes on our block in so many ways. She is quiet vocally, but her presence is very loud on the court,” Miller said.

Bailey will play defensive specialist and libero.

“Amaijha is very strong defensively and super fast. She played behind Kaley Smith the last two years, but takes the driver’s seat now,” Miller said.

Nightingale returns at a middle-blocker position.

“Cierra is our blocking specialist. She has a great block and works hard to improve every day. She is essential to this team’s defensive strength. She contributes offensively as well and is very consistent,” Miller said.

Kramer returns at outside hitter.

“Hayley gives us a big arm on the outside. She is always asking how she can get better and is an incredible athlete and super-hard worker,” Miller said.

Duchene also returns as a middle blocker and outside hitter.

“Hannah gives us a big arm, big block, and makes big plays. She is key to our offense and defense with her big blocks. She is a vocal leader and has an incredible work ethic,” Miller said.

Newcomers include sophomore Juliana Hagenbuch, freshman Anna Smith, senior Brooke Cooper and juniors Mackenzi Oswalt and Aubrey Crotser.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.