Swinging to support Three Rivers Health

Centreville native and former Major League baseball pitcher Matt Thornton tees off on a hole in Friday’s Three Rivers Health Foundation’s annual Golf Outing and Fundraiser at Pine View Golf Club near Three Rivers. Thornton was on hand to participate in the 18-hole scramble and donated some signed baseballs and jerseys from various teams he played with during his pro career. A story on Thornton and the event will appear in Monday’s Commercial-News.

Commercial-News/Scott Hassinger