Swanwick scores career-high 26 but Bulldogs fall short to Hartford

CENTREVILLE – Hartford outscored Centreville 30-19 in the fourth quarter for a 67-65 Southwest 10 Conference win Friday.

“We had a great crowd and a supportive atmosphere for the game. The boys came out in the first half with great intensity and set the tempo for the game. We kept things going until the fourth quarter when we made turnovers at critical times when we really needed to protect the ball,” said Centreville boys coach Mike Hunter.

“We had a hard time guarding the three point line and gave up some shots. We battled right down to the last few seconds and ended with the two-point loss. The boys deserved a win, but we came up short.”

Freshman Tyler Swanwick poured in a career-high 26 points for Centreville. Derek Gleaton added 1- points, while Jared Rank and Sam Todd added eight apiece for the Bulldogs and McClain Lemings posted seven points for Centreville, which made 17 field-goal attempts, including nine three pointers, and shot 22-of-29 from the foul stripe.