Supporting the Broncos

Steve Conroy of Three Rivers and friend Gary Voshell raise a Western Michigan University flag on the front of the Bronco Bus before a pre-game tailgate before Monday’s Cotton Bowl game between WMU and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Conroy, a season ticket holder at WMU football games since 2000, said he purchased the bus from Three Rivers Community Schools back in 2002. He and a few family and friends decided to make the trek in the bus to the game. The trip took a total of 17 hours.

