Summer training, camaraderie have Lady Cats runners on the right course

THREE RIVERS — Even after just a couple meets, the Three Rivers girls’ cross country team is already showing they have built a strong foundation for a successful season in 2018.

“Our team strengths are our summer training, team camaraderie and the girls give all they have in practice,” said Josh Bell, Three Rivers’ eighth-year head coach.

“Our youth is a fun aspect of the team. We have 12 underclassmen and we are 65 percent freshmen or sophomores.”

Despite its young roster, Three Rivers has its goals set high.

“We want the girls to focus on racing rather than running. The racing mindset is a complete buy-in, giving a focus and intensity in all they do as runners as opposed to the running mindset, where they are participating only,” Bell said.



2018 Three Rivers girls

cross country schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Three Rivers at South Haven, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Three Rivers at Centreville Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Otsego at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

Three Rivers at Michigan State University Invitational, noon

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Allegan at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Three Rivers at Sturgis, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Three Rivers at Portage Invitational, Portage West Middle School, TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Wolverine Conference Divisional Jamboree at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Three Rivers at Dowagiac Rock n Run Invitational, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Meet, U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, Martin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Regionals, TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Three Rivers at St. Joseph County Meet at Constantine, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

State Meet at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn, TBA

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.