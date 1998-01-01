Sullivan to officiate Saturday’s Class D boys basketball finals

THREE RIVERS — The boys’ basketball season might be over for area teams, but not for one local official.

Kevin Sullivan, a registered Michigan High School Athletic Association basketball official the past 38 years, has been selected as the head referee to work Saturday’s Class D state championship at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University.

The game matches the winners of tonight’s semifinal games between Hillsdale Academy and Buckley, and Dollar Bay versus Southfield Christian. Saturday’s finals tipoff at 10 a.m.

Sullivan works his third state final this weekend in basketball. He served as a game official for the 1998 Class D final between Southgate Aquinas and Mio, and the 2005 Class A state championship between Holt and Romulus. He has also officiated four semifinal games along with numerous district, regional, and state quarterfinals contests as well.



