Suited for the weather

CENTREVILLE — Poor weather doesn’t seem to have any effect on Three Rivers’ golfer Erin Taylor.

For the second time in the last couple weeks, Taylor overcame less than ideal conditions and captured Wednesday’s Division 3 girls’ golf regional championship held at Island Hills.

The start of the tournament was delayed three hours before players were finally able to tee off. Cool conditions, a slight wind and standing water in some spots on the course made for a challenging day for the field.

Taylor shot the top individual score on the day with an 85.

“Winning regionals wasn’t my goal when the day started. It was a surprise to win. My drives today were real consistent with some distance on them. The putting was tough with the greens being so wet from the rain. I was proud of how I played and it’s nice to have my teammate (Heidi) going to state with me,” Taylor said.

The regional title, Taylor’s first, came on the heels of her impressive run last week at the Wolverine Conference individual title at Chesire Golf Course in Allegan.

Also qualifying for next weekend’s state meet at Forest Akers West Golf Course at Michigan State University from Three Rivers was junior Heidi Hines.

The top three schools from the regional, plus the next three individuals who are not members of a qualifying team, advance to the state finals.

Sturgis shot a 375 to finish first in the meet. Stevensville-Lakeshore (396) was second followed by Niles (411) and Three Rivers (423) was fourth.

Hines was the third and final individual to qualify with her score of 91 for the 18-hole event.

Other scores for Three Rivers were Sara Haydon (101), Jayley Zeimet (146) and Michaela Shockley (170).

The top five individual finishers in the meet were Taylor, Rachel Webb of Sturgis (87) Carley Mielke from South Haven (89), Kegan Holgate of Lakeshore (90) and Hines.

