Sturgis outlasts TR in physical battle

THREE RIVERS — Expect nothing but a physical battle anytime St. Joe County rivals Three Rivers and Sturgis meet up on the basketball court.

Sturgis’ boys outlasted Three Rivers 64-61 Monday in an overtime game that went right down to the final buzzer.

“We made a great effort and just came out on the short end. We faltered when we had key opportunities. You can’t have those in a game as intense as this one always is,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

“We cut our turnovers from 30 last time against them to 12 tonight. I thought we rebounded the ball very well. I have to give my bench credit. Guys who don’t play that many minutes for us contributed tonight when we needed it.”

The two teams were deadlocked at 55-55 at the end of regulation.

