Sturgis hands TR freshmen loss

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers freshman football team dropped a 14-6 Wolverine Conference decision at home Thursday to Sturgis.

Sturgis built a 8-0 halftime lead after scoring once in the second quarter on Bradyn Webb’s eight-yard run. Blake Burkey ran in the two-point conversion for the Trojans.

Webb added a 49-yard TD dash and Burkey’s conversion run in the third quarter failed but the Trojans led the Wildcats 14-0 with 8:56 left in the third quarter.

Three Rivers scored its only points with 8:17left in the fourth quarter when Jeremy Andrews dashed 58 yards for a Wildcat touchdown. Aiden Gidley conversion pass to Isaiah Moore failed.

Sturgis totaled 213 yards total offense to 201 for Three Rivers. The ‘Cats had 141 yards rushing on 21 attempts led by Andrews with seven carries for 104 yards. Riley Mark added four attempts for 32 yards.

Gidley completed 5-of-9 passing attempts for 60 yards. Andrews caught one pass for 26 yards. Ethan Crooks had two catches for 20 yards and Sam Myers had two receptions worth 14 yards.

Landon McKenzie had nine tackles for Three Rivers. Gidley added eight and Dominick Homan four and Aiden Judsen four.