Sturgis girls’ tennis blanks Three Rivers

The Sturgis varsity girls’ tennis team handed host Three Rivers a 8-0 Wolverine Conference loss at home Wednesday.

Sturgis also won the junior varsity match against Three Rivers, 3-0.

In the varsity match, Three Rivers’ Saaya Ishizuki fell in her No. 1 singles match to Lena Kues 0-6, 0-6. At No. 2, Bri Kupiec from Three Rivers lost to Hope Eichorn 1-6, 1-6. At No. 3, Cayley Svoboda of Three Rivers was defeated 0-6, 0-6 by Lilly Rhem. At No. 4, Sumin Jeon from Three Rivers lost 0-6, 0-6 to Becca Barkley.

Three Rivers’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Audrey Dickerson and Caleigh Barth lost to Katie Strawser and Jaylyn Kelley 0-6, 0-6. At No. 2, Three Rivers’ duo of Katherine Miller and Samantha Haydon dropped a 1-6, 0-6 decision to Amy Chen and Anna Schuller. At No. 3, Sara Haydon and Izzy Marvin from Three Rivers were