Sturgis edges Three Rivers linksters to earn County Cup Trophy

STURGIS — Three Rivers squared off against host Sturgis Monday at Klinger Lake Country Club in the battle for the St. Joseph County Cup Trophy.

A match-play format was used with Sturgis topping Three Rivers 4-2.

Carli Sanford from Sturgis edged Alexis DeVries from Three Rivers 3-2.

Madison Percival of Sturgis beat Illyanna Taylor from Three Rivers 3-2.

Hope Ogg from Sturgis earned a 4-3 win over Jayley Zeimet from Three Rivers.

Isabella Hoxie from Three Rivers earned a one up decision over Ella Yunker from Sturgis.

“Isabella ‘s match came down to the final putts on the last hole and she edged her (Yunker) out by a stroke,” said Three Rivers head coach Mark Zeimet.

Mia Moreno from Sturgis decisioned Abbi Miller of Three Rivers 2-1.

Amy Adams from Three Rivers emerged with a 4-3 victory over Vianey Cardiel.

Three Rivers also defeated Sturgis in the junior varsity match.

Alaina Todd shot a 56 and Laynie Zabonick finished with a 59 to pace the Lady Cats.

