Stoll to continue academic, baseball career at Siena Heights University

COLON — Colon High School senior baseball standout Andy Stoll recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his career at Siena Heights University for the next four years.

Stoll, a four-year member of Colon’s varsity baseball team, helped the Magi to four consecutive district championships and four regional tournament appearances during his career.

Colon lost a 6-5 heartbreaker in eight innings in the Division 4 Super Regional to eventual state semifinalist Decatur.

Stoll, a pitcher and first baseman for the Magi, will major in Criminal Justice with future plans to become a Michigan State Trooper.

“I chose Siena Heights because I liked the campus and professors in my major,” Andy Stoll said.

Between Stoll’s academic and athletic scholarships he was offered, it will pay approximately three quarters of his tuition.

Stoll was impressed with the current Siena Heights players and coaches when he went for a prospect camp and he liked how they approached the game.