STATE WRESTLING FINALS

AUBURN HILLS — Tyler Moore of Three Rivers lost his bid for a Division 2 state wrestling title at 215 pounds with a loss in the state semifinals Friday night at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The Wildcats’ junior fell 10-3 to Nick Humphries of Monroe Jefferson.

Moore (41-3) will wrestle again in the consolation bracket and can place as high as third if all goes well in the final day of the tournament.

Moore, a junior, defeated Tylor Skinner of Muskegon 11-6 in Friday morning’s state quarterfinals.

In the Division 3 finals, Constantine’s Corey Anthony (135), Jack Jones (140) and Roy Solis (145) were all eliminated after their second loss of tournament.

Anthony lost to Warren Michigan Collegiate High School’s Tracy Hubbard on a 9-1 major decision.

Jones lost 4-2 to Garrett Gelinski of Croswell-Lexington.

Solis was pinned in 2:37 by Paul Scaramuzzino of Croswell-Lexington.

In Division 4, Nik Andaverde (112) of Mendon beat Noah Cantu of Hart 10-8 in the quarterfinals. He faced Clinton’s Noah Comar in Friday night’s semifinals.

In the consolation bracket, Ash Stokes of Marcellus won by technical fall over Carson Dalrymple of Blanchard Montabella 15-0 in 4:44. Stokes was eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals with a 13-1 major decision loss to Cantu.

Andaverde’s teammate Skyler Crespo also earned a spot in Friday’s semifinals at 125 after a 13-7 win over Burton Bentley’s Jake Brand.

Crespo, a freshman, faced Jacob Roberts of Leroy Pine River in the semifinals.

Mendon junior Wyatt Cool earned a 15-3 major decision over Payton Hunt of Climax-Scotts/Martin/Athens in the quarterfinals. Cool faced Dansville’s Jonathan Stid in the semifinals.

Hornets’ freshman 215-pounder Emmett Bingaman saw his season end on Friday. Bingaman rebounded from his loss on Thursday by pinning Roscommon’s Gabe Stern in 1:31 before falling 14-1 on a major decision to Ethan Simmons of Climax-Scotts/Martin/Athens.

White Pigeon’s Hunter Rummler (171) lost 6-2 to Sand Creek’s William Hartz. Rummler lost by disqualification to Climax-Scotts/Martin/Athens’ Noah Eshuis and was eliminated.

Kyle Black (130) of White Pigeon lost on an 11-2 major decision to Burton Bentley’s Robert Rogers. Black came back to beat Bloomingdale’s Brian Paquette 13-4 on a major decision.

Nate Weber (135) of White Pigeon lost to New Lothrop’s Austin Wolford 5-3. Weber rebounded to beat Cassopolis’ Seth Osentoski.

Schoolcraft’s River Fox (285) was eliminated with a 4-1 loss to Clinton’s Josh Brown.

Spencer Fox (130) from Schoolcraft edged Matt Grant of Onaway 8-7 in the quarters. Fox faced Nick Felt of Shelby in the semifinals.

Justin VanDyken (140) from Schoolcraft lost 8-5 to New Lothrop’s Justin Carnahan. VanDyken won his next match 17-5 over Dylan Green of Cassopolis to remain alive.

Ethan Sharp (152) from Schoolcraft lost 7-3 to Gerrit Yates of Hesperia in the quarters. Sharp was then eliminated with a 12-10 loss to Manton’s Ryder Christensen.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.