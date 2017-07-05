State-ranked Otsego beats Three Rivers in girls’ soccer

OTSEGO — Playing one of the better teams in Wolverine Conference girls’ soccer is no easy task.

But having to play that opponent on the road and knowing they are ranked No. 11 in the state makes the task even more difficult.

That’s what Three Rivers was up against at Otsego Monday evening and Pete Bachinski’s Lady Cats came up short in an 8-2 loss to the Bulldogs.

“We lost a tough one, but not without a fight. We played a tough ranked team tonight,” Bachinski said.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.