State berths up for grabs today for area cross country runners

CENTREVILLE — Area cross country runners and their teams will be contending for a trip to the state meet today when they compete in regional meets in three enrollment divisions at two sites.

Centreville will be hosting regional meets in Division 2 and Division 3 while local Division 4 teams are scheduled to compete at Portage West Middle School.

The top three boys and girls teams advance to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 2 at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn, along with any individual finishing in the Top 20.

Additionally, if a school places four runners among the Top 20 that school will be an additional qualifier for the finals.

In Division 2 regional at Centreville, Three Rivers will be part of a 15-team field.

Also competing will be Allegan, Berrien Springs, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, Hamilton, Holland Christian, Niles, Otsego, Paw Paw

South Haven, Stevensville Lakeshore, Sturgis, Vicksburg and Zeeland East.

The Division 2 girls’ race is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. and the Division 2 boys compete at 1:15 p.m. An awards ceremony will be held at 2:15 p.m.

Otsego’s boys squad is a heavy favorite. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 7 in the latest Division 2 Super 10 poll by MichiganCrossCountry.com. They are listed as the No. 2 team in Division 2 this week behind No. 1 Fremont. Otsego’s girls are ranked No. 10 this week in Division 2.