Star wrestler Morrill makes big impact at linebacker for Wildcats

THREE RIVERS — One of the smallest guys on the football field has made a big impact defensively for the Three Rivers Wildcats.

Chris Morrill, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior, began the season as backup inside linebacker behind junior Romeo Jordan.

After replacing Jordan as a starter in the second game against Dowagiac, Morrill has been an integral part of a Wildcats’ defense that has allowed just 53 points in five games.

Morrill has piled up 22 tackles, including 19 unassisted stops, in the last four games, third best on the team. Two of his tackles have been for a loss of yardage.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.