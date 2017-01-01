Stack leads GOCC to sixth-place finish in Viking Invitational

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s golf team finished sixth in Monday’s Viking Invitational held at Island Hills Golf Club.

Scott Saunders’ Vikings shot a 363. Grand Rapids Community College won the 18-hole event followed by Muskegon, Oakland, Jackson, Ancilla and Glen Oaks.

Josh Stephan of Grand Rapids shot a 72 to earn top individual medalist honors.

Glen Oaks was led by Evan Stack who carded an 82. Christian Griffioen finished with 85, Daniel Gwin shot 89 and Graham Morrison added a 107 for a total team score of 363.