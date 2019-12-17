Sports Schedule 12/17/19
Bowling
Three Rivers vs. Otsego, Eastland Bowl, 5 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
South Haven at Three Rivers freshman, 4:15 p.m.
South Haven at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.
South Haven at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.
Saugatuck at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.
Constantine at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Marcellus at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.
Bangor at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Colon at Jackson Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Centreville at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Three Rivers varsity at South Haven, 6:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Saugatuck, 7 p.m.
Berrien Springs at Constantine, 7 p.m.
Marcellus at Mendon, 6 p.m.
Bangor at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Colon at Jackson Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.