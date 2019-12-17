Sports Schedule 12/17/19

Bowling

Three Rivers vs. Otsego, Eastland Bowl, 5 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

South Haven at Three Rivers freshman, 4:15 p.m.

South Haven at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

South Haven at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

Saugatuck at Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Constantine at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.

Bangor at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Colon at Jackson Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Centreville at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Three Rivers varsity at South Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Saugatuck, 7 p.m.

Berrien Springs at Constantine, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Mendon, 6 p.m.

Bangor at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Colon at Jackson Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.