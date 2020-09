Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Boys’ tennis

Three Rivers at Sturgis, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Golf

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg Tri-Meet, Four Lakes Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Coloma, at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

White Pigeon, Hartford at Centreville, 5 p.m.

Mendon, Marcellus at Decatur Tri-Meet, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.

Middle School Volleyball

Three Rivers at Otsego, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Girls’ Golf

Comstock at Three Rivers, Sauganash, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Three Rivers freshmen, JV at Vicksburg, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Vicksburg, 6 p.m.

Constantine at Gobles, 7 p.m.

Centreville at White Pigeon, 6:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Decatur, 7 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Fennville, 6:30 p.m.

Football

Vicksburg at Three Rivers JV, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Schoolcraft at Niles Brandywine, 5 p.m.