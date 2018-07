Little League

Michigan District 15 All-Star Tournament

Thursday’s Scores

Baseball

Minor Division

Three Rivers 16, Vicksburg 4

Mattawan vs. Centreville, no score available

Major Division

Centreville 14, Vicksburg 12

Junior Division

Niles 9, Constantine/Edwardsburg 1

Today’s Games

Junior Division

Niles vs. Constantine/Edwardsburg, Thomas Griffith

Stadium in Niles, noon