Special BOE meeting in Constantine draws big crowd

CONSTANTINE — Over 40 people attended a two-hour Constantine school board meeting on Saturday.

The purpose for the meeting was to set goals for the school board for the year. An hour at the end of the meeting was devoted to hearing public comments, most of which centered on the firing of high school principal Travis Walker as varsity boys’ basketball coach at the Oct. 21 school board meeting.

School board president Terry Burgess said at the onset of public comments, that the school board had not yet published the minutes of the Oct.21 meeting, and that they could not comment on anything on Saturday. He also cautioned against using names, especially those of minors, citing the fact that the school lawyer said this opened up the possibility of a harassment suit. Burgess said that the school board did not intend to pursue this, but any individual that was named could do so.

School board member MaRinda Stamp added, “No one on the school board is allowed to engage in social media (i.e. Facebook) etc. It’s a district rule.”

During the first hour of the meeting, the consensus was that the school board supports the goals set up for Superintendent Steve Wilson at an earlier meeting that lasted nearly four hours. Superintendent goals are published on the school website www.constps.org. Wilson did not attend the Saturday meeting, because of family obligations.

During public comment Hunter Bacheller said, “Not once did I think Walker was unfit to be a coach. He’s very dedicated, the best guy for the job. I encourage you to rethink your decision and reinstate Walker.”

Ryan Burch said, “Why fire Walker, because certain students had a problem with him holding them accountable. You’re punishing us all, and what are you teaching the kids? Walker’s one of the great ones at Constantine.”

Ron Hulett said, “I respectfully request you reverse your decision. The students, faculty, staff, parents and community support Walker. You can see by the number of people here that he has a great deal of support. We created a FB page in support of Walker, and it had 250 followers in 24 hours. He’s an excellent mentor, excellent coach. This recent turmoil has impacted our athletic department. We don’t need any more chaos. Our kids deserve the best. This show of support is only a small percentage of those following this,” he said.

Substitute teacher Katrina Rahill said she was “giving a different slant,” pointing out Walker’s ability as a principal.

“Whenever there’s an issue in the classroom, Travis is there in minutes, and as a parent, any time I have a question about my kid, he invites me to meet with him in his office. All issues are resolved. I’ve never questioned his professionalism. As a parent of basketball student, the difference he’s made in my son’s life is incredible, not only on the court, but as a mentor. He helped my son believe he could be a leader,” Rahill said.