Soul/Folk Musician to perform at Riviera

THREE RIVERS — With only a guitar, a loop station, and his singing voice, a Milwaukee native by the name of David Ryle will be bringing soul/folk to the Riviera Theatre on Saturday at 9 p.m.

The musician said he was motivated to visit Three Rivers because he has always wanted to explore Michigan.

“I’ve never been to Michigan before,” he said. “I think Michigan is a very beautiful state and I have always wanted to visit. I was drawn to the area because the people seem very welcoming.”

Ryle was educated at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts, took private lessons at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, and studied at the Peck School of Arts.

Ryle identifies his music as soul/folk, which he says embodies his past musical endeavors.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

