Softball standouts help South to 11-4 win in MHSSCA All-Star Game

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two area softball standouts participated in Wednesday’s Dick Foster Memorial Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game held at Central Michigan University.

Mendon senior outfielder Amaijha Bailey, along with Marcellus senior pitcher McKenna Rogers both played for the South team which defeated the North 11-4.

Bailey, who will attend Kalamazoo Valley Community College and continue her softball career, went 0-for2 at the plate, while Rogers, who played first and third base in the contest, finished the game 1-for-3.