SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The bats were booming as the Three Rivers varsity softball team dismantled visiting Plainwell 15-0 and 16-1 in a Wolverine Conference doubleheader Friday.

The first game went just four innings.

Kylee Nash picked up the win for Three Rivers in game one giving up one hit with one strikeout.

Jessica Barnes pitched for the Lady Cats in relief, giving up two hits with two strikeouts in two innings of work.

Three Rivers cranked out 16 hits in game one, including four singles by freshman Emma Thatcher with one RBI.

Karalyn Eldridge, another freshman, belted three singles and drove in two runs. Halle Carpenter added pair of doubles and three RBI. Barnes belted a single and drove in two runs. Amy Jo Tavernier doubled. Erin Brady added a pair of singles and two RBI. Nash, Summer Guthrie and Tessa Hawkins all had one hit apiece.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.