SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Constantine’s softball team became the first team to hand Centreville a loss this season.

Marge Caid’s Lady Falcons ended up earning two wins over the Lady Bulldogs after sweeping a non-league doubleheader Wednesday 12-1 and 10-2.

Emily Mallo went the distance for the win in game one for Constantine, allowing three hits with one strikeout.

Emma Russell took the loss for Centreville allowing 10 hits, eight walks with three strikeouts.

Kallie Sears and Kim Maddox had three hits each for Constantine, while Mercedes Cole added two and Bailey Rodewald, Mallo and Madi Schulte all had one base hit.

