SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

STURGIS — The Three Rivers varsity softball team moved two games above the .500 mark after sweeping St. Joe County and Wolverine Conference rival Sturgis on the road Tuesday 10-1 and 6-0.

Freshman pitcher Kylee Nash picked up the victory inside the circle for Three Rivers in both games.

Halle Carpenter inflicted major damage at the plate for Three Rivers in game one.

Carpenter, a junior, belted four singles in five trips to the plate.

Jessica Barnes had two base hits and one RBI. Amy Jo Tavernier and Tessa Hawkins both had a single, double and two RBI. Erin Brady added two singles and one RBI.

