Home / Home

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

Lady Cats clench two more wins over Trojans

STURGIS — The Three Rivers varsity softball team moved two games above the .500 mark after sweeping St. Joe County and Wolverine Conference rival Sturgis on the road Tuesday 10-1 and 6-0.
Freshman pitcher Kylee Nash picked up the victory inside the circle for Three Rivers in both games.
Halle Carpenter inflicted major damage at the plate for Three Rivers in game one.
Carpenter, a junior, belted four singles in five trips to the plate.
Jessica Barnes had two base hits and one RBI. Amy Jo Tavernier and Tessa Hawkins both had a single, double and two RBI. Erin Brady added two singles and one RBI.
Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here