SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — A perfect spring day brought out the best in the Three Rivers varsity girls’ softball as the Lady Cats defeated Gobles and Constantine to win its own round-robin tournament Saturday.

Three Rivers beat Constantine 11-3 in the championship game, after earning an easy 10-0 win against Gobles in its first game.

“It was an awesome day for softball. Everyone contributed to the wins for this tournament. I’m really impressed with how some of them have really stepped up the past couple weeks, especially Emma Thatcher. She has been a solid outfielder and a very aggressive hitter at the plate for us,” said Three Rivers coach Kendra Kutz.

Kylee Nash picked up the win for Three Rivers against Constantine giving up three hits, three runs and one walk with six strikeouts. Her season ERA is now 2.00.

Freshman Karalyn Eldridge went 2-for-4 for Three Rivers, including a double. Halle Carpenter had an RBI single. Thatcher added an RBI single. Amy Jo Tavernier went 2-for-4 with a single and one RBI. Nash collected two hits, including a double and home run, with one RBI. Erin Brady collected three singles and had one RBI. Tiana Sternbergh added a single. Tessa Hawkins collected two base hits and one RBI.

