STURGIS — Centreville’s softball team swept host Sturgis 14-2 and 13-1 Wednesday in non-league action.

Mackenzie Troyer of Centreville had three hits, four RBI and scored one run in the opener.

Skyler DeMeyer added three hits and scored three times for the Lady Bulldogs.

Hannah Rice had two hits, two RBI and scored one run for Centreville.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.