SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Two high school girls’ softball teams filled with young talent on their rosters squared off on the Bulldogs’ home field Tuesday in a pair of BCS League games.

Centreville swept Mendon in the doubleheader 10-0 and 6-5 in the nightcap.

Emma Russell tossed a no-hitter for Centreville in game one. Russell struck out six and walked one.

Cassie Plummer suffered the loss for Mendon giving up 11 hits.

