SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

SOUTH HAVEN — Three Rivers’ young varsity softball team is making progress every day.

That was evident after Kendra Kutz’s Lady Cats fought back to win the second game of Monday’s Wolverine Conference doubleheader 7-3 at South Haven.

South Haven beat Three Rivers 12-2 in the opener.

Kylee Nash, a freshman, suffered the loss in game one for Three Rivers. Nash gave up eight hits, allowed five earned runs in five innings with two strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Jessica Barnes closed out the game pitching the final inning for the Lady Cats giving up three hits and three earned runs.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.